3 hours ago

Former Premier League side Berekum Arsenal have a date with leaders Dreams Tamale on Match Day four of the Division One League at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Berekum lads have won one, drawn one and lost one in the first three matches of the season as Benedict Oteng drew them level in the 68th minute to snatch a point against Kintampo FC on Tuesday.

Berekum Arsenal are 11th in the Zone One table with 4 points – three points adrift of leaders Dreams Tamale who have yet to lose a match in the League despite being a newly promoted side. Dreams Tamale defeated Wa Suntaa 2-0 in their opening game of the season, drew 1-1 with Mighty Royals before winning heavily on Match Day 3 after trouncing Bolga All Stars 4-1 at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

The match against Berekum Arsenal will be a major test for the new boys who have started the new season on a high.

Strugglers Steadfast FC will host 9th placed Bofoakwa Tano at the Aliu Mahama stadium while bottom club Bolga All Stars clash with Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

The Bolga side have failed to pick a single point from their matches and languish at the bottom of the table with no point after three round of matches.

Find the Match Day Four fixtures below: