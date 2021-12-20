2 hours ago

Zone One leaders Nsoatreman FC were held 1-1 by Young Apostles on Match Day six of the Division One League to end three match winning run.

The Nsoatre based club who moved to the top of the table after beating Dreams Tamale 1-0 in midweek struggled to beat Apostles in this encounter as the two teams shared the spoils at the Twumasi complex.

Ali Alhassan shot the home side into the lead in the 28th minute before Emmanuel Yeboah pulled parity for Young Apostles in the 82nd minute of the game. Nsoatreman FC have bagged 14 points after six League matches and still maintain their position at the summit of the Zone table as second placed Tamale City play on Monday.

Strugglers Steadfast FC registered their first away win of the season on Sunday as they trekked to Wa to surprise Suntaa FC. Abdul Shakun Abubakari scored the only goal of the match inside 82 minutes to hand the Tamale lads a sweet away win in Wa to continue their resurgence in the League.

Contenders Berekum Arsenal dropped points at home following a 1-1 draw with Nkoranza Warriors at the Golden City Park. Ebenezer Kumah Adu shot Warriors into the lead before Kusi Pandrous equalized for Arsenal.

Tamale City, Bofoakwa Tano, Wa Yasin and Kintampo will all be in action on Monday.

Find the Results below: