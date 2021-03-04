1 hour ago

Tamale City Football Club were big winners on Wednesday as they beat Tano Bofoakwa 2-1 to move to the top of the Zone one league table on match day 10 of the National Division One League.

Bofoakwa, went into the game as league leaders and needed to record a win to protect their lead. But City put up a great fight to win the tie at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. Sam Otis scored in the second half to increase his season tally to six.

Prince Amakwaa opened the scoring for Tamale City in the first half before Francis Mawuu scored a consolation for Tano Bofoakwa.

In Sunyani, Abbas Mohammed, Samuel Norgbey and Emmanuel Yeboah scored three goals as Young Apostles defeated B.A United 3-0 at the Coronation park. The win takes Apostles to 7th place with 16 points.

Wamanafo Mighty Royals also registered a great away win against Paga Crocodiles beating them 3-0 at Paga town park.

Here are the other zone one results: