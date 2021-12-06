2 hours ago

Akatsi All Stars recorded their first win of the season on Sunday after beating Kwaebibrim 2-1 on Match Day three of the Division One League.

The newly promoted side representing the Volta Region lost their first match in the second tier League but drew with Liberty Professionals on Match Day Two. Bernard Kpedator and Pato Ademy scored the goals for the Akatsi lads at the WAFA arena at Sogakope.

Vision FC are still winless in their first three games of the season after suffering yet another loss at the Theatre of Dreams – Dawu as they lost 2-1 to Tudu Mighty Jets.

Vision FC began the campaign with a 2-1 loss to Kotoku Royals and went on to lose to Heart of Lions on Match Day Two in Kpando.

Gideon Offei scored for Vision FC to cancel Jonathan Korbla’s equalizer but that wasn’t enough as Mighty Jets scored in the dying embers of the game to win the contest. Emmanuel Owusu scored the match winner for Jets who walked away with the three points.

In another crucial encounter, Zonal leaders Akyem Susubribi drew their first game of the season after taken off in an explosive manner. The Tafo based side drew goalless with Nania FC at home.

Zone Three Results: