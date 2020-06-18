1 hour ago

Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo will retain the ticket for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Saturday’s parliamentary primaries due to the support she is getting from fellow MP Kennedy Agyapong, pollster Ben Ephson has told Kwame Appiah Kubi, host of CTV’s Dwabre Mu morning show on Thursday, 18 June 2020.

The incumbent MP is facing stiff competition from Mr Mike Oquaye Jr., son of the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye.

Mr Ephson said the Dome Kwabenya race was a “dead” one until Mr Agyapong entered the fray.

“It was almost a dead seat”, but “Kennedy Agyapong coming in to campaign for Adwoa Safo will help her to retain the seat”, Mr Ephson said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has threatened not to include the two contestants in his future government if the two cause any confusion in the constituency during the primaries.

This was disclosed by Mr Oquaye Jr., who is also Ghana’s High Commissioner to India at a durbar with party supporters.

Mr Oquaye Jr. is seeking to unseat the incumbent MP and Minister of Procurement Ms Safo, as the NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, 20 June 2020 to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting MPs.

The two aspirants do not see eye to eye.

Ms Safo has had cause to alleged that her life had been threatened by Mr Oquaye Jr., but the High Commissioner rubbished that claim.

The fight between the two has caused division between the party’s supporters in the constituency.

Speaking to delegates at his constituency, Mr Oquaye Junior said: “This is from the President of the Republic of Ghana. Today, Adwoa Safo and I met him and the President said he doesn’t want any confusion between us, or any division at Dome Kwabenya. He said between today and the time of the elections, I, Mike Oquaye Jr. and Sarah Adwoa Safo, whoever causes trouble in the constituency, he will advise himself and we will not be part of his future government.”

To this end, Mr Oquaye Jr. advised his supporters to remain calm and not cause any mayhem before, during and after Saturday’s election.