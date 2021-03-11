2 hours ago

Lawyer and governance expert, Dr Eric Oduro Osae says the immediate past Auditor-General had a “good working relationship” with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his term in office.

According to him, despite his ‘forced’ retirement, Daniel Yao Domelevo always respected the President who influenced him to take the job some years back.

“He has no hatred for the President and has never said anything evil about him despite all the happening,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.

Adding that, “Mr Domelevo himself knows the President is not against the fight of corruption”.

The corruption fighter, Daniel Yao Domelevo was recently asked by President Akufo-Addo to retire because records made available to the latter by the Board of the Audit Service indicated that he had passed the retirement age of 60 years.

The Audit Service Board also stated that Domelevo was allegedly aTogolese, and was therefore not qualified for the job, but the president left that out of Domevelo’s termination letter.

This was after the president had forced Domelevo to go on a 167-day accumulated leave, and was about returning to work on 2 March.

Source: peacefmonline.com