59 minutes ago

Governing NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, is not the only person who can fight corruption in government.

According to him, Mr Domelevo has created the erroneous impression that he is the only public official dedicated to fighting graft.

“If indeed Domelevo is the only one who can run the Audit Service and finish with corruption in Ghana then it’s a sorry situation for the institution he has led,” he said. Because in my mind the most effective leader is the one who is able to disappear into the sunset with what he left behind stronger than he came to meet it,” the NPP Communications Director told Joy FM on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

His comments come on the back of public outcry over events at the Auditor-General’s Department.

Mr Domelevo, regarded as a fearless anti-corruption campaigner, was recently ordered to proceed on leave by the President against his will.

Apart from the 167 days’ leave that has been criticised as too long, locks on his office door were also recently changed denying him access to documents. That too has earned the government some criticism.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Buaben Asamoa said Mr Domelevo has been making a fuss about his office being shut and has sought to dramatise the whole issue to make the government look bad.

“He’s personalising that office. And he is personalising it in a way that creates the impression that it’s all about him,” he said.

“The Auditor-General’s Office is an institution that ensures anti-corruption. An institution that helps the state and just like the state is not personal, the Auditor-General’s office is not personal,” he said.

GHanaweb