Private legal practitioner, Beatrice Annan has called for the arrest of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, following his announcement of a debt restructuring exercise for government bond holders.

The lawyer said that the finance minister had to be arrested because he made the same pronouncement in his announcement as her client, Seth Osei Asiedu, who was allegedly arrested because of tweets he shared on the current economic challenges in Ghana.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, GhanaWeb reported that #FreeKwakuNow was trending at number one on Twitter as many tweeps took to the platform to demand justice after allegations that a man identified as Seth Asante Asiedu (Kwaku Rafik) has reportedly been picked up at his residence in Amasaman by National Security.

Reports indicated that Kwaku Rafik, a supporter of the National Democratic Congress, was arrested for sharing anti-government social media posts.

On November 6, Kwaku Rafik, in a tweet, suggested that Ghana was downgraded by major international agencies because of high debt risk levels, adding that commercial banks may be next to struggle.

“Investment firms are struggling; you know who is next? I believe commercial banks. It will be difficult for them to pay depositors. Moody's has downgraded major banks in Ghana because of their risk levels,” he said.

In a more recent one posted on Wednesday, Kwaku Rafik suggested that some government officials had abandoned their official duties to go and witness the World Cup in Qatar.

In a tweet shared on Monday, December 5, 2022, Beatrice Annan suggested that the announcement by Ken Ofori Atta vindicates Kwaku Rafik.

She added that the arrest of Kwaku Rafik was a shame.

“The Finance Minister ought to be arrested as well. He came to say what @kwakurafiki2 said and was arrested. This government cannot assume the citizens do not appreciate the economic situation and so would lie its way through governance. It is a shame,” the tweet she shared read.