Mark Mireku, the surviving driver of the Dompoase accident which occurred on Tuesday, January 14 killing 34 people has been granted a GH¢ 300,000 bail with two sureties to be justified.

Mireku, 45, standing charged with dangerous driving, pleaded not guilty and would make his next appearance on Tuesday, March 10.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Nicholas Oppong Twamasi told the court presided over Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith that Mireku was driving a Hyundai Bus with the registration number (GN 3780- 10) with 47 passengers on board from Accra to Takoradi.

He said on reaching Dompoase, near Komenda Junction, Mireku overtook a leading unidentified Articulated Truck whilst approaching a curve which resulted in an accident that claimed 34 lives including a baby while many others were injured.