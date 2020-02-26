1 hour ago

The US president, Donald Trump, gave a special mention to cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during a visit to India on Monday – but it was probably the first time he had spoken their names.

In a speech during a rally with the prime minister, Narendra Modi, at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad – the world’s largest cricket stadium – Trump incorrectly pronounced the name of India’s greatest ever player as “Soo-chin Tendul-kerr”.

His unique rendering of the name was noted on social media.