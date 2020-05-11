2 hours ago

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have finally confirmed the signing of former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh.

The Phobians announced their latest acquisition on Monday after the goal poacher signed a three-year deal with the club following the completion of his mandatory medical examination.

‘‘Accra Hearts of Oak is happy to announce the signing of striker, Abednego Tetteh. The goal poacher has signed a three-year contract with the club’’, a club statement read.

The announcement brought to an end several months of discussions between the player and the Accra based club dating back to December 2019.

Tetteh started training with Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League but could not complete the move due to the issues of international transfer certificate (ITC).

The former Bechem United goal poacher will join his new team mates when the Ghanaian top flight league resumes after the coronavirus break.