1 hour ago

Mr George Dosoo Doyen, an Investigative Expert, has cautioned the public not to accept nose masks from untrusted sources in this period of the COVID-19 pandemic since criminals can lace them with chloroform for evil purposes.

He noted that after the innocent person had used the laced nose mask, he or she could fall into coma or experience convulsion and the criminals could kidnap, rape or even kill the victim.

· “Some criminals can pretend they’re from a Foundation and so in this period of shortage of nose masks, gloves and sanitizers, they will start distributing free personal protective equipment to the unsuspecting public and if you’re not smart, you’ll fall victim to their trap,” Mr Doyen cautioned the public.

Apart from the washing of hands with soap under running water, he encouraged Ghanaians to sanitise their bracelets, watches and bangles after use, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus unconsciously.

Mr Doyen, also the Principal of Doyen’s Leverage Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, gave the advice at the graduation of private investigators in Accra, at the weekend.

Doyen’s Leverage, a security and safety firm, would this year engage with 10 million people across the country and provide them with security and safety tips including how to counter kidnapping, human trafficking and smuggling of contraband goods.

Last year it sensitised about 50,000 people including staff of Parliament House, Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, National Peace Council, and Stanbic Bank on security and safety tips, Mr Doyen said.

The graduands underwent theological training in Professional Private Investigations Course and a year industrial attachment to gain practical experience.

Some of the graduands are professional engineers, investigators, procurement officers and nurses working within public and private institutions across the country.

Mark Akwasi Ampomah, the Course Leader, noted that security was the bedrock of intelligence, and it was imperative to build the capacities of personnel in the security industry to promote peace and harmony in society and ensure the overall development of the nation.

He was of the conviction that the graduands had received sufficient knowledge and understanding to help curb emerging crimes including terrorism, contraband trafficking, illegal mining and kidnapping.