Ghanaian socialite, Victoria Lebene, seems pissed about the fact that some persons have been indicted in Yvonne Nelson’s new book and are facing all sorts of persecution for it.

Yvonne Nelson has since been at the centre of discussion ever since excerpts of her book ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, which talks about her bitter experiences with the likes of Sarkodie, Iyanya and others, went viral.

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, in particular, has since faced heavy backlashes online, after Yvonne’s book detailed that the rapper impregnated her and refused to accept responsibility.

Yvonne Nelson bitterly recounted how Sarkodie abandoned her at an abortion clinic where they both went to get rid of the baby, an act, which many have criticized and condemned.

In totality, the majority of netizens are pissed with how Sarkodie jilted the actress after a long haul, saddled with a life-threatening abortion experience.

But Victoria Lebene shares a different opinion.

She has asked Yvonne not to play the ‘victim card’ adding that her hands aren’t clean either.

She has highlighted that Yvonne Nelson’s decision to call out people for deeds that are long passed, and ‘sprinkling’ emotions all over the place, isn’t the right approach.

“So if everyone came to tell a story of what people have done to them every step of the way, do you think we will be safe in this world or country? Don’t act like you’re a saint when you are not,” she wrote on Instagram.

Victoria Lebene, however, stressed the need to let go of grudges and rather draw lessons from them.

“We all have mad emotions running through our veins but sometimes we let things go because it is a battlefield. Whatever thing you experience is supposed to make you grow or age,” she added.

