26 minutes ago

Some aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, have written to Parliament asking its Appointments Committee not to approve Godfred Dame’s nomination as Attorney General.

According to them, Mr. Dame, throughout the four-year period he served as a deputy in the role failed to take critical action on major issues that were brought to the attention of the ministry.

In their memorandum sent to Parliament, the group known as the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana (CACM) said: “even though Mr. Dame was not the substantive head of the AG at the time, his approach to the professionals and stakeholders who visited him in relation to the Menzgold matter was laissez-faire, non-committal and dismissive.”

The group said his actions suggest he would not be interested in dealing with criminals who defraud Ghanaians.

“Altogether he came across as a person seeking to be a Minister of Justice he did not see why Ghana should follow other countries that have a zero-tolerance for criminals defrauding the mass public through ponzi schemes. Furthermore, from his previous stand in this criminal case, if appointed, he is likely to follow government’s position that ‘greedy’ customers are not victims of a pervasive, orchestrated, strategic, large scale financial crime against the citizens of Ghana,” part of the memorandum read.

They said the actions of Mr. Dame over the past years indicate that he would not serve in the interest of the public and would toe the line of the government in any matter even when it is clear the position of the government is not in the best interest of citizens.

“Our fear is that, he would not act in the best interest of Ghana in all public interest matters and not exercise independent legal opinion (should the Government’s overall position in a particular matter be against public interest or the State’s interest).”

“We therefore invite the Appointments Committee to review this petition and take the petition into consideration when making a final decision regarding whether Mr. Dame suite the position of Minister of Justice,” they concluded.

Godfred Dame is scheduled to be vetted on Friday, February 12, 2021.

He is the second among three persons to be vetted on that day.

The others are Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Ambrose Dery as Minister for the Interior.

Source: citifmonline.com