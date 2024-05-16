7 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) against any attempts to manipulate the December general elections.

The NDC has pledged to closely monitor and expose any efforts by the EC to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

These statements from the NDC follow the EC’s admission of errors in the initial release of figures during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise. The EC has since corrected these errors and provided accurate figures for the different regions.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, May 16, 2024, NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiave Kwetey asserted that the mistakes were “utterly avoidable.”

“Simple arithmetic, accurately summing the regional figures from the 16 regions, would have clearly demonstrated to the EC that their numbers were erroneous. Such mistakes are utterly avoidable. Why must Ghana’s Electoral Commission be reduced to an ‘Error Commission’?

“The EC must distance itself from any intentions of rigging and be warned: any attempt to undermine the electoral process will be rigorously challenged and exposed” Mr. Kwetey warned.

The NDC General Secretary said the EC’s shuffling of categories is “transpositional rigging”.

“On May 12, 2024, the Electoral Commission issued a press statement acknowledging erroneous figures previously released and attempted corrections. However, they claimed the total number of registered voters over the four days remained unchanged. This situation exemplifies what we term “transpositional rigging,” where figures are shuffled between categories without affecting the overall total. The assertion by the EC that these errors in regional figures did not impact the total count is patently misleading.”

Mr Kwetey further issued a firm notice to the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission that the 2024 elections will not be business as usual.

“Ladies and gentlemen, with this press conference, we are issuing a firm notice to the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission: the 2024 elections will not be business as usual! We are also here to declare unequivocally that any attempt by the EC to violate CI 127, which governs the conduct of the general elections, will be met with resolute resistance from us. We will not stand idly by while the EC undermines the time-tested electoral processes that are well recognised and respected by all stakeholders,” he pointed out.

He charged the EC to approach the handling of electoral figures with the utmost seriousness.

“It is imperative that the EC approaches the handling of electoral figures with the utmost seriousness, as these numbers are fundamental to the integrity of the elections. No voter should be disenfranchised due to careless errors,” Mr. Kwetey stated.