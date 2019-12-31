1 hour ago

Jaye Love, the American lady, who is causing confusion in Ghana with her extra-large backside, has finally opened up and spoken for the first time.

The curvaceous lady has given Ghanaian men some advice relating to them approaching her.

According to her, men in Ghana should not be scared of her status as she’s a friendly person who loves to make new friends every day.

She wrote: “I love meeting y’all in person…don’t ever be afraid to speak to me … I’m cool AF.” Jaye made this post via her Insta stories and it will be a good omen for Ghanaian men.

It could be recalled that on Thursday, December 26, 2019, a beautiful lady caused a stir at the Kotoka International Airport with her huge backside.

In the video which went viral, lots of men were chasing after Jay Love with their phones to snap images of her as she walked briskly towards the car park area.

Wearing a striped pair of trousers which hugged her body so tightly, the lady had her already humongous backside protruding.

Read her post below: