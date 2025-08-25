31 minutes ago

Former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has called on residents of Akwatia to turn out in large numbers for the upcoming by-election, assuring them that the heavy security presence is intended to safeguard the process not intimidate voters.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, August 25, Dr. Boakye-Danquah urged constituents to remain calm and confident, stressing that the deployment of security personnel is to ensure a peaceful and transparent election.

“I want to appeal to the people of Akwatia that the presence of the security and the Electoral Commission is to ensure that the election is incident-free and peaceful because of the history of past incidents in Akwatia. No one should be afraid to come out and vote. Do not be intimidated at all,” he emphasised.

He encouraged voters to exercise their civic duty, and expressed confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Solomon Asumadu, to retain the seat.

“It is important that you come and vote for the New Patriotic Party candidate. The high presence of security is for your peace and safety. You can return to your work after voting, but I urge all constituents to come out in your numbers, vote massively for the NPP candidate, and let’s ensure that Akwatia remains blue,” he appealed.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, was triggered by the death of the sitting MP, Ernest Kumi.

Ahead of the polls, about 600 security personnel have been deployed to the constituency. The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the public of the Ghana Police Service’s readiness to maintain peace and order throughout the election period.