Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, has advised Ghanaian youth interested in politics not to allow themselves to be used as stooges for politicians.

Delivering a sermon on August 2, 2024, on the final day of the 2024 Greater Works Conference, Mensa Otabil urged the youth to resist any attempt by politicians to manipulate them for political expediency.

Referencing the term ‘foot soldier,’ which is normally used for political communicators at the base of the political food chain, Pastor Mensa Otabil urged the youth to rise above such levels and make an impact in society.

He noted that God has commissioned the youth to undertake activities that will improve and develop the country and that the job of foot soldier is not a representation of the value placed in them by God.

"If you go into politics, don't be used as a foot soldier fighting somebody's battle, killing people, beating people, just because of GH¢20, GH¢30, and a plate of food," he stated.

"God is doing a new thing in your life. You are a world changer, not a foot soldier. Don’t let anybody abuse you; your life is precious."

He encouraged the youth to invest in themselves, their education, and their talent to ensure that they place themselves strategically for the plans God has for them.

"Get some education, build yourself, develop your talent, develop yourself. Don’t make foolish choices because God says, 'I am doing a new thing,' and I believe the new thing is for your sons and daughters. Your young men and young women shall see visions."

“I like it when young people dance, but don’t let your whole life be about parties, smoking weed, and drinking alcohol. The little brain you have, you are blowing it away, but God is doing a new thing."