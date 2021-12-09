4 hours ago

Former Hearts defender Dan Quaye has urged Accra Hearts of Oak to be patient with their head coach Samuel Boadu despite their difficult start to the season.

The former Medeama gaffer took over the reigns of the Hearts coaching job midway through last season and guided them to break their trophy hoodoo as they won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in 12 years and also won the MTN FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold.

The rainbow club have also crushed out of both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup under disgraceful circumstances.

Hearts were handed a 6-2 defeat aggregate defeat against WAC of Morocco in the CAF Champions League before they were also handed a 4-2 aggregate defeat to little known Algerian side JS Souara.

Pressure has since been mounting on the young tactician but the former Hearts player has called for his former side to be careful not to pull the trigger and afford him time.

“If they sack Samuel Boadu, whom are they going to employ? Have you seen the problem in Hearts of Oak and Kotoko? He told Koforidua based Aben FM,

“I don’t think the coach should be blamed; the players have failed to impress this season. The duty of the coach is to train and map up strategies for matches, so, if the players fail to play to the plan of the coach, I don’t think he (Boadu) must be blamed” he said.