21 minutes ago

Veteran football administrator, Mr Jonathan Abbey Pobee has urged government not to extend any hand of support to the footballing community as they are not vulnerable in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GFA has assured clubs in the country that they are in talks with the Ministry of Youth and Sports about being considered for the government's COVID-19 stimulus package.

Abbey Pobee has advised the government to spend its money prudently as the GFA is not needy and will benefit from some emergency funds from FIFA.

He also adds that five months after the GFA premises was painted by the Normalization Committee, the Kurt Okraku led administration have also re-painted the premises while changing the furniture at the FA.

“The GFA must rather support government, because the football body is financially sound to manage their affairs without governmental aid” he told Power Fm.

“As Ghanaians, we need to manage our affairs well free of fraud and greed like other countries, we are in trying times and the government should not be burdened by the football people” he expressed.

He advised that the Ministry of Youth and Sports should not throw away money and support corruption by giving money away to various clubs.

Mr Pobee avers that giving money to the clubs will amount to supporting corruption as the GFA has a lot of cash.

The football administrator further suggests that government is already burdened with lots of policies and projects like free SHS and must improve the lives of Ghanaian in the midst of all this COVID-19 pandemic and should not waste money on football.