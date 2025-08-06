2 hours ago

Member of Parliment for Tema Central, Charles Forson, has urged the government to adopt a more inclusive and pragmatic approach to tackling encroachments on Ramsar sites, especially in the Greater Accra Region.

His appeal follows ongoing demolitions of structures built on protected wetlands, some within his own constituency.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Channel One Newsroom on Tuesday, August 5, Mr. Forson criticised the current demolition-led strategy, led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, as short-sighted and unsustainable.

“The development has been done. The Minister ought to sit down with the developers. We need to regularise the lands. Take money from them. Let us develop the landscape. Let us develop the roads. Let us develop the drainage system. I believe that pulling the buildings down is not going to help because if you pull them down, what next?” Mr. Forson stated.

He further suggested a re-engineering of the affected areas to integrate existing developments into a broader urban planning strategy, citing international examples of low-lying cities successfully adapted for residential use.

“We need to re-engineer the whole place. If you go to some cities which are in lower-lying lands, they have developed them. Why do you go and pull so many houses down? The Minister and the government should consider the stand they have taken,” he added.

While acknowledging the importance of environmental conservation, Forson stressed the need to balance it with the livelihoods and financial investments of affected residents.

Meanwhile, some homeowners in Tema and Sakumono , both Ramsar-designated areas have petitioned President John Mahama to intervene. The petitioners argue their lands were legally acquired from the Forestry Commission, and many have taken steps to preserve the environment.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, one resident, Jerry Narhyumu, said the area is not prone to flooding and that many residents have lived there since 2019 without incident. He called for continued dialogue under the current administration and emphasised the need for policy consistency.

Ramsar sites are globally protected wetlands recognized for their ecological value. However, growing encroachment has prompted aggressive state-led efforts to reclaim and protect these environmentally sensitive areas.