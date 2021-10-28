2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has advised married men not to divorce their wives with breast cancer.

Rather, she asked men to assist their wives to seek early treatment because the disease could be cured if detected at the early stages.

According to her, it was inappropriate for husbands to divorce their wives for contracting breast cancer.

Dr Wiafe, who is also the leader of the Breast Care International, made the call at a breast cancer awareness and screening exercise for students of the Ofori Panin Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

She explained that both males and females were vulnerable to breast cancer but the most vulnerable were females and therefore, the fight against the disease should be a collective responsibility.

Breast cancer education

The event, Dr Wiafe indicated, was part of an effort in educating the young ones, especially students to understand and acquire the primary knowledge about breast cancer treatment.

She entreated the students to be wary of breast cancer as it had no respect for age or gender.

“We are focusing on training and educating young students as young ambassadors and advocates of breast cancer.

“It will interest you to know that a 13-year-old, now 15 years, lost both breast to breast cancer. This tells us that not even teenagers are spared of this deadly disease,” she said.

Witchcraft

Breast cancer, according to Dr Wiafe, was not due to witchcraft but like any other disease that must be treated medically.

She disclosed that in 2018 over 2,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer but the figure had risen to 4,600 in 2020 claiming about 2,020 lives.

Dr Wiafe advised women to seek early medical care when they noticed changes in their breasts to prevent any further complications.

Periodic check-ups

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, said it was useful for people to go for periodic check-ups to ensure that their human body, especially their breasts were ok.

The minister lauded the education given to the students by the Peace and Love Hospital and Breast Care International.

“It is not proper to stay at home without regular check-ups, and out of the blue you experience this cancerous disease and attribute it to witchcraft.

“It is indeed good to serve God, but we should not equate science and faith. Let us ensure that we encourage people to visit the hospital for scientific examination,” the minister told the students.

Some students told the Daily Graphic that the education was very useful because they learnt a lot and as teenagers, they were also supposed to be wary of breast cancer and stay cautious.THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has advised married men not to divorce their wives with breast cancer.

Rather, she asked men to assist their wives to seek early treatment because the disease could be cured if detected at the early stages.

According to her, it was inappropriate for husbands to divorce their wives for contracting breast cancer.

Dr Wiafe, who is also the leader of the Breast Care International, made the call at a breast cancer awareness and screening exercise for students of the Ofori Panin Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

She explained that both males and females were vulnerable to breast cancer but the most vulnerable were females and therefore, the fight against the disease should be a collective responsibility.

Breast cancer education

The event, Dr Wiafe indicated, was part of an effort in educating the young ones, especially students to understand and acquire the primary knowledge about breast cancer treatment.

She entreated the students to be wary of breast cancer as it had no respect for age or gender.

“We are focusing on training and educating young students as young ambassadors and advocates of breast cancer.

“It will interest you to know that a 13-year-old, now 15 years, lost both breast to breast cancer. This tells us that not even teenagers are spared of this deadly disease,” she said.

Witchcraft

Breast cancer, according to Dr Wiafe, was not due to witchcraft but like any other disease that must be treated medically.

She disclosed that in 2018 over 2,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer but the figure had risen to 4,600 in 2020 claiming about 2,020 lives.

Dr Wiafe advised women to seek early medical care when they noticed changes in their breasts to prevent any further complications.

Periodic check-ups

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, said it was useful for people to go for periodic check-ups to ensure that their human body, especially their breasts were ok.

The minister lauded the education given to the students by the Peace and Love Hospital and Breast Care International.

“It is not proper to stay at home without regular check-ups, and out of the blue you experience this cancerous disease and attribute it to witchcraft.

“It is indeed good to serve God, but we should not equate science and faith. Let us ensure that we encourage people to visit the hospital for scientific examination,” the minister told the students.

Some students told the Daily Graphic that the education was very useful because they learnt a lot and as teenagers, they were also supposed to be wary of breast cancer and stay cautious.

Source: graphic.com.gh