In the wake of the recent disturbing reports of political clashes at ongoing Voter Registeration Centers such as Awutu Senya East Constituency and other places, His Spiritual Eminence Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban, has urged Muslims in the country to stay away from the act.

The Tijaniyya Spiritual Cleric and Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass for Ghana, Togo and Benin, has admonised and appealled to all Muslims in Ghana and Ghanaians in general to strongly desist from engaging in electoral violence.

After an extensive discussion that cut across general Islamic issues, Islamic Unity, Islamic Leadership in Ghana, history of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya, and vivid eyewitness account of the relationship between Dr Nkrumah and Sheikh Ibrahim Niass on the spiritual interventions by the later for the construction of Akosombo Dam and many more, the popolar celebrated Alpha Radio host Sheikh Ridwan appealed to His Eminence Chief Imam Shaikh Nuhu Sharubutu to add his influential voice on issues relating to the current national voter registration exercise for the forthcoming election.

The following are excerpts couched from the responses by His Spiritual Eminence Sheikh Salis Shaban (He spoke in hausa)

'' A Ghanaian is a Ghanaian, it is important for us all Ghanaians to discharge our civic responsibility by getting out to register but immediately after registering just leave the registration center and dont get into matters that are not your duties. We have to be very civil in our engagement.Dont engage in violence or conflict throughot the process. Once you have your card, on the day of election you vote for your favorite candidate without fighting, intimidation, or Insulting others. Lets learn from the decent Western or European politics ''

The host further asked his Eminence regarding islamic legacy and future in Ghana, to which his Eminence further added ''now as a community we need to work hard focus on seeking knowledge, because we cant give what we dont have, if we want better legacy we have to focus on educating of our children to become lawyers, bankers, engineers, doctors.

In ths past Arewa in Nigeria used to be seen as the downtrodden but when they focused on education today the status quo has changed and they are the political leaders, doctors, professors in Nigeria, and we muslims and zongo people in Ghana, can do same'''

In a related call, Ustaaz AbdulRahman Alfa-Jei Shaban, Chairman of Faidhatu-Tijaniyya Ibrahimiyya Council of Ghana, who was amongst the delagtion of His Eminence appealed to the President of Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa as the Commander in Chief and to John Dramani Mahama, The NDC Flagbearer and Former president as well all stakeholders particulary the Electoral Commission and the Security Services to ensure that all perpetrators of such violences are identified and made to face the full rigours of the law.

''As a council we are committed to peace promotion and nation building and we will use all our platforms and spiritual circles and nationwide conferences outlined for the last quarter of the year to pray and admonishe our fraternity and general Ghanaian to maintain and sustain peace. '' Alfa-Jei added.

