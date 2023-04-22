4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has admonished Zongo youth to desist from engaging in violent activities at the behest of politicians.

The MP while speaking at an Iftar Ramadan observed that politicians usually turn to Zongos to recruit youth when the need arises for the orchestration of violence while leaving their children out of it.

But Theresa Lardi Awuni believes the Zongo youth must tell politicians to let their children take the frontline in political violence.

“We are very disciplined during Ramadan. We fast and pray, and I believe God blesses us. Politicians turn to Zongos to recruit youth for violent activities but protect their children. They should leave Zongo youth out of violent activities. Tell anyone who asks you to go engage in violent activities to make their children lead before agreeing to follow,” the MP told the Muslim community.

She added that the Zongo community has positive things that ought to be projected thus it must not be tagged with violence.

“There are good things in Zongo. People should project the good things we have in our various Zongos. We have scholars in our Zongos. We have doctors in our Zongos. We have medical officers, teachers, and military officers in our Zongos but many times these are people they shelve behind and want to paint the Zongos with violence. You and I can help stop or curb that thing. Let us make it a thing of the past,” she said.

Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni also used the opportunity to call for unity.

Source: citifmonline