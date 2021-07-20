1 hour ago

The chief of Karaga Traditional Area, Kara-Naa Abdulai Nantogma, has warned the people of the area against acts of violence.

He emphasized the need for all and sundry in the area to always stay away from trouble by obeying the laws and orders of the land.

Kara-Naa Nantogma’s warning followed the deployment of military and other security personnel in Karaga town and its surrounding communities to avert any mishap during and after Eid-Ul-Adha festivities.

Early last week the military and other security personnel had been stationed in Karaga ahead of the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration.

The chief at a press conference on Friday in Yendi said the security personnel was there to help ensure peace in the whole area.

The residents of Karaga are said to be living in fear since the arrival of the security personnel in the area.

However, the chief urged the public not to entertain fears indicating that the security personnel were there to maintain law and order

“The security personnel are in Karaga for nothing more than to help maintain law and order before, during and after Eid celebration,” Kara-Naa Nantogma stated.

The chief, therefore, advised them to remain law-abiding citizens and live in peace with the security personnel.

He stressed that the whole traditional area needed peace for development and that it was prudent for the youth to embrace peace.

Kara-Naa Nantogma mentioned that Karaga was faced with developmental challenges and that the only way to overcome those challenges was to promote peace.

The chief reaffirmed his readiness and commitment to champion the development of the entire traditional area.

He, therefore, charged the people to co-operate and collaborate with him to accelerate the development of the community.