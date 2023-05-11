2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a dig at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its continuous promises that it can revive the country’s economy before the end of 2024.

Speaking to National Democratic Congress delegates in the Wa East constituency in the Upper West Region, Mahama claimed that the NPP is not capable of changing Ghana’s fortunes within the remaining one and a half years left for it to leave power.

Mahama opined that the NPP has been in power for almost seven years hence has nothing new to offer.

He thus advised Ghanaians not to expect any miracles from the NPP.

Mahama said.

“We have experienced NDC’s administration- after Professor Evans Atta-Mills, I took over from him making it 8 years. And we have experienced NPP for almost 7 years. They are left with one and a half years more, no miracle is going to happen. What they have done is all that they can do, they are not going to add anything to it. So anybody thinking that there will be a miracle is just tickling himself and dreaming. What you have is all there is, there’s going to be nothing more,” Mr.

Mahama’s comments come at a time when the government is engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout to help restore the ailing economy.

The government has also rolled out policies and programs aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

The government has expressed hope of securing the Paris Club financing assurances within the shortest possible time to enable the $3 billion support from the IMF. The Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, assured that discussions towards securing the bailout support from the IMF have been fruitful.

Mahama’s criticisms of the NPP’s ability to revive Ghana’s economy come amidst the ongoing debate about the country’s economic future.

Source: citifmonline