President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said government will not hesitate to withdraw the Presidential Charters given to private universities if they fail to meet the required standard.

The President said government through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) will monitor the activities of private universities across the country.

President Akufo-Addo gave the caution when he presented Presidential Charters to the Catholic University, Presbyterian University and Methodist University at the Jubilee House.

“The president may on recommendations of the Commission through the Minister revoke or amend the Charter if the President recognizes that the revocation or amendment is in the best interest of tertiary education in the country. The universities should therefore bear in mind that they will be closely monitored, especially in areas of concern as outlined by GTEC”.

Cabinet approved the establishment of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to be the regulator of all tertiary institutions in the country.

The Commission, among other things, ensures that the period associated with the granting of a Presidential Charter for private universities to award their own degrees is no longer a problem.

Many private universities in the country are affiliated with public universities who award degrees on their behalf, as it often takes years for private universities to have the authority to award their own degrees.

What is required for a Presidential Charter?

In Ghana, every newly-established university has to operate for a minimum of 10 years under the supervision of relatively older, established universities which will award degrees on the new university’s behalf.

Universities that have been mentored for the minimum number of years can then apply for independence, a process which ends with a comprehensive assessment of the institution, its programmes, facilities and finances being presented to the Minister of Education for onward recommendation to the President of Ghana.

When an application is approved by the President, he then grants that institution a Charter, which enables it to award its own degrees, diplomas and certificates.

A Charter is also a sign of recognition that a university has consistently met quality checks and requirements, and no longer needs to be directly supervised.

Source: citifmonline