26 minutes ago

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a statement urging residents in the Eastern Region not to be misled by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he begins his tour in the region.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to commence his campaign on Monday, April 29, 2024, starting from the Eastern Region.

According to him, the Vice President, as part of the campaign activities, will meet a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders.

Others are the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, and students, to interact with them.

However, in a press release signed by Kojo Danquah, the Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, he criticized Dr. Bawumia for his alleged history of deception and the spread of lies during his public engagements.

“We in the Eastern Region are readily prepared to expose the lies he will be peddling in the course of his tour in the region. We urge all citizens in the region not to be hoodwinked by the perennial lies of the Vice President,” the statement read.

The party accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of fabricating achievements and engaging in misleading practices through its Performance Tracker.

“Unveiling the NPP’s Performance Tracker reveals a disconcerting reality laced with lies, deceit, and obvious misinformation,” the statement added.

It also raised concerns about unfinished projects, misattribution of initiatives, and misidentification of towns and projects.

The NDC posed several questions for the NPP’s flagbearer, including requests for a comprehensive list of completed projects in the Eastern Region and explanations for discrepancies within the Performance Tracker.

“Are duplicity and subterfuge entrenched in their modus operandi?” he asked.

The NDC pointed out what it sees as a sharp contrast between its achievements and the perceived shortcomings of the current administration.

The statement praised the NDC’s tenure for a “paradigm shift” in infrastructure and development projects such as the Abetifi Referral Hospital, the University of Environmental and Sustainable Development, and several water projects in the region.

“The NDC’s tenure witnessed a paradigm shift in infrastructural development, marked by landmark achievements such as the establishment of the Abetifi Referral Hospital, which has been left to rot, the University of Environmental and Sustainable Development, and pivotal water projects in Suhum, Akwatia, Wenchi, and Dwenase. Additionally, the construction of Community Day SHS facilities in Takorase and Maame Krobo, Kwaobah-Nyanoa, Kwahu Fodoa, Mem-chemfre, Anum Apapam, and Apersua, along with extensive town road networks and chip compounds, symbolizes monumental progress observed in the Eastern Region,” the statement said.