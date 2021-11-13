Don't Forget What Mahama Did To Us

1 hour ago

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, a former Deputy Health Minister, has advised Ghanaians not to fall for former President John Dramani Mahama's grandiose comments about his ability to provide solutions to problems confronting Ghanaians.

The former President has been very critical of the governance of President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, blaming him for the woes of Ghanaians and calling for a change of government in 2024.

Mahama Jabs President Akufo-Addo & Veep

Mr. Mahama rounding up his nationwide "Thank You Tour" with a public lecture in Accra on Wednesday, November 10 attributed the hardships to "bad leadership" and "misguided priorities in economic management".

Aside his allegations of election fraud against the Electoral Commission and the incumbent government, the former President has also mocked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia describing him as an "economic messiah" who has transmogrified into an "overnight IT champion".

Reacting to Dr. Bawumia's lecture on digitization at the Ashesi University, Mr Mahama said; "No amount of digital propaganda will take away the excruciating hardships Ghanaians are going through. This our country Ghana will be liberated.”

"The recent brouhaha about upweighting the use and application of enhanced computer systems in our workflows, practices and lifestyles is needless. Some have opted to term the drive a digitalisation drive. I am not the type to be taken in by words or huge catchy phrases as I focus on the substance of the programme in terms of its objectives, mode of delivery, outcomes, and impacts at cost effective levels."

"It is quite amusing though, that even as the economy faces these severe challenges requiring urgent action, those who have been responsible for the mess, have attempted to make a fluid transition from failed, self-styled economic messiahs of the very recent past to overnight IT champions'', the NDC 2020 Presidential candidate undermined the Akufo-Addo government's achievements.

Don't Forget What Mahama Did To Us

But Dr. Okoe Boye believes the citizenry shouldn't forget what the Ex-President did to Ghana's economy while in power.

Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Friday morning, he asked Ghanaians to remember their sufferings under the Mahama regime and not make a mistake of bringing him back because he will reinvent his bad governance, thereby worsening the living conditions of the populace.

''We should not forget ourselves so easily. JM(John Mahama) could not sustain basic things like electricity. JM could not sustain basic things like employing us. Under JM, factories were closing down. So, if you are in your car listening to me and saying you will show us something or we are tired, I beg you if you reach home and lights are out, you will get heat rashes. You will suffer," he cautioned.