7 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has advised Ghanaians not to give up on the country in the face of current economic hardships as they walk through the new year.

He remarked that Ghanaians have been fortunate to survive the hardships by the grace of the Almighty, and thus, are alive to see the dawn of a new year.

In his new year message, the former President said, “We welcome the new year, 2023, knowing that a journey of austerity and sacrifice is just beginning. But we cannot give up HOPE! We cannot give up on our dear motherland Ghana. As we face the future with fortitude, let us remember the solemn words of the hymnist, Johnson Oatman Jr, when he urges us to Count Our Blessings and Name Them One by One. We have been fortunate to survive as a nation and are lucky by the grace of the Almighty to be alive to see the dawn of a new year”.

Mr. Mahama observed that the patience of Ghanaians was tested to its elastic limits when the country experienced economic downturn in 2022.

He further urged Ghanaians to be better versions of themselves in the year by working hard towards salvaging the country from avoidable abyss which has plunged the country.

“Ghanaians have been confronted with unprecedented hardships never seen under this Fourth Republic. And our democracy and patience as a people were tested to their elastic limits. Once we have the gift of life, which is the most important of all, there is opportunity in the new year to be better versions of ourselves and work even harder towards salvaging our dear nation from the avoidable abyss into which she has been plunged,” the former President encouraged.

He prayed the new year opened pathways for Ghanaians to build the Ghana they want.

“May this new year open the pathway and bring us to the cusp of building the ‘Ghana We Want’— a Ghana of opportunities for all and one in which our individual and collective aspirations are achieved. I wish you all, my fellow countrymen and women, a very Happy and Prosperous New Year,” Mr. Mahama stated.

Read the full statement here

Source: citifmonline