Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has advised the youth not to spend most of their time at religious centres praying and casting out demons when there is work to be done.

According to Kennedy Agyapong who believes in hard work, pastors always take advantage of the weak to dupe them of their hard-earned income.

He said, “Don’t rely on any pastor for your destiny, the moment you go to the Pastor, he knows you’re vulnerable so they begin to put fear in you. When you have the money you give it to them by the time you realize you’re broke.”

Speaking at a ceremony to mark his 61st birthday ceremony, the parliamentarian said, “If you doubt me think about this, go to church 7-days in a week but the very day I go to church, I’m given a front seat because they know Kennedy Agyapong has arrived so everything will be sorted.”

The businessman stated that he would have been dead by now if there were indeed witches who hunt people because of his bragging lifestyle.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, it was high time the youth of the country took their destiny into their own hands instead of pushing blame on people.

“There is no witch anywhere; when you fail in life and you attribute it to your mother, father but when you were smoking jar, was your grandmother there. When you were stealing from your boss, were they there,” he said as monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added, “If there were witches, I would have been dead by now because I run my mouth.”

He, however, attributed his source of wealth and life on earth to God because “When I go to bed I don’t know where my spirit goes but I know there’s a superior being and he is God, who will not make anyone toil in vain.”

