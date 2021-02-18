1 hour ago

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is cautioning drivers under its umbrella not to increase transport fares without approval from the union’s leadership.

According to them, transport fares remain the same, although fuel prices have increased.

Some drivers have indicated that they intend to increase transport fares by 10 percent from Monday, February 22, 2021.

They say the decision is informed by the increment in some taxes at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the ports.

They also say the increase in fuel prices by about 12 pesewas at some pumps has influenced their decision.

But the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire Adogma says the union must engage the sector ministry before transport fares are adjusted upwards.

“We don’t expect any driver to begin on his own authority to adjust lorry fares without the approval from their local or branches of the regions. Fuel adjustments per our petroleum market do not mean that all that happens must be received by lorry fare adjustments. We have a certain margin that when it is adjusted, we go for negotiation.”

The last time transport fares went up was in July 2020.

The government approved a proposal from transport operators to increase transport fares by 15 percent.

This was at a time when the drivers were asked to take half of their capacity to maintain social distancing during the first wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Subsequent agitations by commuters caused transport operators to agree with proposals to reduce transport fares by 10 percent beginning August 1, 2020.

Source: citifmonline