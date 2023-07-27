3 hours ago

Persons who are making the argument that the large amount of foreign and local currencies that were stolen from the house of the former Minister of Gender and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, were donations from funerals have been told to credit Ghanaians with some level of intelligence.

This, according to a public policy analyst, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, does not make sense because no funeral ceremony can generate such huge amounts of monies, a report by 3news.com has said.

He further said that it is insulting for people to even think in such a way in the first place.

“What is humane about this? Look at the level of poverty going on in our system and if a minister is sitting on this kind of money, instead of the public condemning it people are rather saying it is a donation from funerals. We have done a lot of funerals in this country; funerals do not generate that kind of money.

“So, anybody saying that, I don’t know what he thinks about Ghanaians. That is a big insult,” he is reported to have stated.

Prof. Enoch Antwi also explained that far from the concerns about the magnitude of the monies that were stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s house, anyone who keeps such monies at home only puts themselves at high-security risks.

“Whether private or public you cannot keep it at home… You put your entire household in danger. If the money is not legitimate that is when people will keep it in the house and we need to investigate the source of the money,” he stated.

Following a huge public uproar, condemnations, and some calls for investigating authorities in the country to investigate her, Cecilia Dapaah resigned as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since accepted her resignation and made an appointment for her replacement.

The former minister is in court, seeking redress to the case of theft that was undertaken by two of her helps who are reported to have stolen $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash from the house.

The theft was only uncovered when one day, the husband of the minister is said to have returned home, unannounced, and caught the helps in the act.

Source: Ghanaweb