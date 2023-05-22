3 hours ago

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit has warned government not to introduce any new taxes in its mid-year budget review.

His comment comes after Ghana received an amount of $600 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) being part of the $3 million three-year extended credit facility.

Speaking to Citi News, Sampson Asaki Awingobit says they would resist any attempt by the government to introduce new taxes to the detriment of their business.

“We hope that since the IMF money is in, government will not attempt to introduce new taxes, because we will resist any attempt. Very soon they will read the mid-year budget review, I want to advise the government to desist from introducing any new taxes. Any new taxes will have dire consequences on businesses,” Asaki Awingobit said.

In a similar move, the business community in the country in April expressed anger over news that President Nana Akufo-Addo assented to three new tax levies approved by Parliament, despite resistance from Ghanaians.

The business groups made up of GUTA, AGI and the importers and exporters association petitioned the president on the matter after Parliament passed the revenue mobilization bills.

They lamented that the plight of businesses will be further compounded if the tax laws were implemented.

Source: citifmonline