27 minutes ago

Former Manager of musician eShun, Stephen Mensah has appealed to Ghanaian music industry players to in no way associate his current problem with eShun to his artiste, Naana Blu.

According to him, anyone with a problem with him should take shots at him alone and not at his artiste.

He made this plea in an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Advicer. “Naana is a great talent and it will be wrong for her to suffer because of my problem with eShun. If you have a problem with me, take it up with me and not Naana,” he reiterated.

On his authority, his artiste is already uncomfortable with the situation at hand and urged all industry players to support her devoid of any personal feelings because of his fall out with eShun.

He acknowledged how unfair it will be to Naana Blu for her to suffer because of what someone says about him.

To him, Naana sings so beautifully and deserves all the support the industry can give to push her to the limelight.

Stephen was not only the manager of songstress eShun but the two were in a romantic relationship. It seems a bad break up between the two has not only ended their romance but it has also affected their business relationship.