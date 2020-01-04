1 hour ago

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has admonished Ghanaians, especially the youth, not to be cowed into silence by fear when their dreams are not achieved as expected.

He further counseled the youth to pick themselves up when they fail in life, stressing that they are not bound to fail always.

In a Facebook post, Sarkodie encouraged the youth to take action when they set goals aimed at pushing them to higher heights.

The ‘Can’t let you go’ hitmaker charged the youth not to waste their lives away but rather add value to themselves so they can be beneficial to society.

“2020, make that move, take action, don’t let your fears put you down. If you failed in the past, that [doesn’t] mean you will fail every time. Write your goals down and tackle them one after the other. Stay focused and you will see the change you have always wanted to see manifest. You can plan and set goals as much as you want but if you don’t take action, nothing will happen”, the rapper wrote on his Facebook wall.