4 hours ago

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has cautioned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against advocating for the party’s presidential candidate to always be selected from the Akan ethnic group.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV with Bernard Avle on Monday, October 6, 2025, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described such sentiments as “dangerous” and harmful to the unity and future of the party.

“Some people even say that because the party’s support base is in Akan, we should fill it with an Akan [person]. To me, that is the most dangerous statement,” he warned.

He argued that promoting ethnic favouritism would alienate key voting blocs, particularly in northern and Muslim communities, and erode the NPP’s national appeal.

“If you insist on always having an Akan as your presidential candidate, those who are making those statements, can you go to the Muslim communities in the North to campaign? When you think that they don’t deserve to lead the party.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasised that the NPP must remain an inclusive party, rooted in national unity rather than tribal preference.

“That is why I’m saying that that is a very dangerous statement and should not be encouraged at all,” he added.