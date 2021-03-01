2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has advised Ghanaians not to listen to "naysayers" who go about spreading unfounded rumours and theories about the corona Virus Vaccine, and as a result, creating fear among a section of the public about it.

Some Ghanaians have vowed not to get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine following the circulation of some wild theories regarding the vaccine, including, the myth about it causing infertility. An even wilder of the rumours is the opinion that it is a ploy by the developed world to wipe the black race off the surface of the earth.

But in a short speech Monday, March 1, at the Police Hospital, the vice president who took his first jab, together with his wife, urged Ghanaians not to listen to the naysayers.

"We ask for your patience and cooperation. Don't listen to the naysayers who want to spread conspiracy theories about this vaccine."

" We are taking this vaccine today to assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take this vaccine. the Food and Drugs Authority has really assured us and we are comforted in the safety of this vaccine." He added.

Dr Bawumia further urged Ghanaians to be cooperative and patient as far as the vaccination is concerned.

"Please, this is to protect the health of our people in Ghana and it is in our collective interest that we take this vaccine." He further stated.