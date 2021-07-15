51 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, is asking the Privileges Committee of Parliament to ensure that MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong does not escape the wrath of the law for threatening the life of a journalist.

Suhuyini, a former broadcaster, explained that this is not the first time the Assin Central legislator is being summoned before the Privileges Committee, however, he was pardoned by Parliament.

“It is my hope that this [issue] will be looked at differently, and he will be seen as one that has engaged in many infractions and, perhaps, the mercies that he enjoyed previously may not be experienced. I also hope that the committee will approach this as a national issue and not a partisan issue,” he said in an interview on Eyewitness News.

Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee over alleged threats he made on the life of Erastus Asare Donkor, a Broadcast Journalist with Kumasi-based Luv FM.

This was after Alhassan Suhuyini, made a request on the floor of Parliament for Mr. Agyapong, who doubles as the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of the house, to be dragged before the Privileges Committee.

Mr. Suhuyini argued that the threats on the life of the journalist are not only harmful but a dent on the reputation of Parliament.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Suhuyini said he is hopeful that this act will be able to restore the dignity of Parliament as well as help the Luv FM journalist feel safe.

“The aim is not to bastardise Kennedy Agyapong or portray him as a member of the NPP who deserves condemnation. The aim is to protect the life of Erastus Asare Donkor because when we fail to act in the case of Ahmed Suale, we all saw what happened and then again, encourage responsible speech and bring about some respectability to the dignity of parliament,” he added.

Suhuyini also said the committee could recommend that Mr. Agyapong should be stripped of his chairmanship position on the Defence and Interior Committee.

The Multimedia Group, the mother company of Luv FM, has lodged a formal complaint at the Ashanti Regional Police Command over the incident.

The media organization said Kennedy Agyapong on a television show on his Net 2 TV last Friday, called for the reporter to be beaten after raining insults on him.

It said the attack on the reporter by the legislator is a result of the former’s journalistic work in connection with the recent violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, and his testimony before Justice Kingsley Koomson committee probing the issues related to the disturbances.

Source: citifmonline