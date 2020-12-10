1 hour ago

Social commentator and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Schwarzenegger has released some hot and heavy shade to MzBel following her comments after the general elections.

The two who were once best friends have been at loggerheads for years now.

MzBel after the Presidential election results declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC), took to her Instagram page to share her opinion about the election saying deep down she knows her party National Democratic Congress (NDC) didn’t lose the election. She claimed without evidence that the results were determined by persons who counted the ballots.

Afia Schwarzenegger replied to the comments by MzBel in a video, asking the NPP members not to touch or mind MzBel because she is looking for ways and means to beg and survive since her party didn’t win.