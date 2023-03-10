Don't pay money to judges handling your case – Chief Justice tells Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has cautioned Ghanaians, judges and all staff of the Judicial Service to avoid any form of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the inauguration of Juapong Circuit Court in the Volta Region, Mr Anin-Yeboah said, corruption is a canker that destroys nations and that one form of corruption which has become common in Ghana is the practice of giving money to public officials after they have performed their normal duties.

He, therefore, warned Ghanaians not to give any money to any staff of the Judicial Service who performs any duty.

The Chief Justice said that the struggles the people of Juapong and the entire North Tongu District and other towns like Ho, Ashaiman, Kpando and other places go through to seek justice is now a thing of the past.

The District Chief Executive for North Tongu, Osborne Divine Fenu, noted that the district now has two circuit courts, making it possible for the people to have justice at their doorsteps instead of having to travel long distances to have justice served.

“We want you to know that though the complex nature of some cases may require a longer time than the simpler ones, there are times when the delays are warranted. And as a result of inefficiencies, we are trying to keep abreast of international best practices by ICT.” Mr. Divine Osborn Fenu said.

Mr. Fenu noted that North Tongu happens to be one of the biggest districts in the region, thus, needs the courts to help the residents seek justice.

He pointed out that by courtesy of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the district now has two courts.

Residents were excited about the new court. They hope that it helps solve all their grievances the right way.

Also present at the ceremony was the MP for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.