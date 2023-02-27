1 hour ago

The Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana has advised political parties not to politicise the long-running conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region for personal gain.

Bawku has recorded substantial instances of violence, and clashes between residents and the security deployed to the town in recent weeks.

The town has been unstable for decades now following chieftaincy disputes between the Mamprusis and Kusasis leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

The military was recently accused of killing ten residents which prompted 25 divisional chiefs in the area to petition the overlord of Bawku and the government.

“The government must also endeavour to discharge its responsibilities to ensure the resolution of the conflict. Furthermore, we admonish political parties from politicizing the conflict or stoking the fire for political expediency. Rather, they must work together to douse the fire and restore peace”, the group said in a statement.

The queen mothers, who expressed concern about the conflict’s negative impact on women, children, and economic activity in the area, urged factions in the renewed Bawku conflict to put aside their differences and allow peace to prevail.

“The queen mothers’ foundation of Ghana appeals to the factions in the renewed clashes in Bawku to bury their differences and embrace peace to move the development of the area forward. We particularly, advise the people to refrain from acts of violence and not to allow themselves to be used as conduits to foment trouble.”

They also urged security forces to work hard to keep the area law and order.

“We also ask the traditional authorities to lead the processes of peace and reconciliation for the good of the people. We endeavour the security agencies to ensure peace and security in the area but in so doing, they must be cautious not to infringe on the human rights of the people”, the statement added.

Source: citifmonline