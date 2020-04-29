51 minutes ago

The Juaboso lawmaker, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for promising to build 94 new hospitals at the Regional and the District levels where there are no health facilities.

President Akufo-Addo in his eighth televised address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020 said: "There are eighty-eight (88) districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have 5 infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight (88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals."

But Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh reacting to the promise of the President said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that the new promise of President Akufo-Addo will be subjected to strict interrogation as he has the tendency to make unrealistic and unfulfilled promises to Ghanaians.

"I can assure the President that the promises he made before 2016 which he got away with, this time around we will interrogate them because he has a bad history. He promised each district in the country with a factory but later he retracted and said that he promised to assist private investors to create businesses in all the districts,” he indicated.

“ . . if we should compare all these promises in the past to this new promise then we will interrogate the issues . . . you are left with a few months to leave office and here you are promising to build 88 new hospitals . . .

“ . . the question which may arise is that, is this man not going to build CHPS compounds in the regional capitals and brand them as regional hospitals? And this man, for me, is capable of doing that. Is this man not going to convert polyclinics which we have built into regional hospitals? We will definitely interrogate the issues very well,” he asserted.