Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, has cautioned people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage not to return to their homes yet although the floodwaters seem to be receding.

Mr. Ablakwa fears that returning home without a careful examination of homes and safety approval from relevant agencies could have several consequences, including disease outbreaks and the likely collapse of structurally compromised buildings.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other districts have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

Responding to the possibility of people returning to their homes after the floodwaters recede, Mr. Ablakwa told Citi News’ Jude Duncan that the health implications of unauthorized returns will be disastrous and indicated that he will appeal to NADMO to cordon off the area until it is safe to return.

“I am appealing to people not to go back home when the water recedes because these were homes that were submerged under contaminated water,” Ablakwa said.

“I have appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to cordon off all of these homes and keep educating the people not to rush home in an attempt to salvage what is left.”