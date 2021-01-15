5 hours ago

Charles Owusu has urged the Minority in Parliament to work together with the Majority ensuring President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision to develop the nation fully materializes.

He noted that Ghana will suffer should the NDC MPs sabotage the President's vision.

"If we don't support President Akufo-Addo's mandate to develop Ghana, we will all be affected by the consequences," he cautioned.

He also advised the Minority not to misuse the mandate Ghanaians have given them to legislate on their behalf.

A brawl nearly broke out between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs and those of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Some incidents that could be recalled were Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Jinapor tumbling a marshall to the ground and kicking ballot boxes, and Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah snatching ballots and running away with them while NDC MPs, notably the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak chasing after him to beat him up among other unparliamentary events at the Legislative House.

Charles Owusu, the Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, decried the misbehavior of the MPs.

To him, what happened in Parliament was distasteful and so admonished the MPs to ensure such actions don't recur in the House.

"Let there be peace in Parliament. They must understand that they're there to serve us not to serve their political parties. They're there to serve Ghana, not to serve their political parties; otherwise we're not going anywhere," he stated.

Contributing to Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he condemned the violence that characterized the 8th Parliament during the election of Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin.