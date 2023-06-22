2 hours ago

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has sent a stern warning to President Akufo-Addo not to attempt to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads.

According to the group, any measure by the government to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads at the expense of local manufacturers will be detrimental to the economy.

AGI’s warning comes on the back of calls by stakeholders for the government to reduce or scrap taxes on sanitary pads, as most young girls are not able to afford pads during their menses.

But a statement signed by Seth Twum-Akwaboah, the Chief Executive Officer of AGI said, “The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) wishes to caution Government that any policy measure that seeks to remove taxes on imported sanitary pads, at the expense of local manufacturers of same will be very detrimental to our economy.

“Much as the waiver of duties/taxes on imported sanitary pads for our young women to make the pads more affordable may sound good, this will only end up completely wiping out the few local sanitary pad factoriesleft in our country. Therefore, the Association is of the view that the call for the removal of duties on imported sanitary pads is misplaced”.

The AGI mentioned that such public discourse ought to be reconsidered.

“The public discourse and social commentary suggesting to Government to eliminate import duty on imported sanitary pads need circumspection and ought to be reconsidered vis-à-vis local manufacturing, job creation and revenue generation for Government.

“The few local manufacturers of sanitary pads face imminent collapse and AGI calls on Government to intervene as soon as possible. We caution Government not to play to the gallery, but rather stay focused on its industrial transformation agenda by incentivising local manufacturers rather than imports,” AGI stated in its statement.

Click here to read the full statement by AGI

Source: citifmonline