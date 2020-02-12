1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko George Amoako has expressed his delight with the officiating that will be afforded them when his side clash with sworn enemies Hearts of Oak in London.

Speaking at the launch of the event which was held this morning, the experienced football administrator urged the players to be tactful about tackles and behaviour since the game will be officiated by an English Referee

"The kind of tackles you do in this country, don't send it to London because if you repeat those tackles there, it is a straight red card".He warned.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will cross swords in London on 7th March 2020.

The game is to mark Ghana's Independence anniversary. This is great for the African game and a bold step.

Ghana Television (GTV Sports+) will show the Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko clash in London live.

GTV Sports Director, George Lomotey says everything is in place to broadcast the game to as many fans as as possible.

The friendly encounter ‒ with mouthwatering prizes at stake ‒ will take place at the famous Barnet Stadium in London at exactly 6:00pm on March 7, 2020

The football clash is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country. Nana Yaw Amponsah and Justin Addo, two world acclaimed football managers, are the main organisers of the encounter.