The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the public to avoid becoming agents in spreading the coronavirus disease in the country, “COVID-19 spreads faster when people fail to observe the health protocols”.

The NCCE said, “COVID-19 needs agents and promotors to spread, if you fail to stay at home and refuse to adhere to the protective measures which include regularly and thoroughly cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and running water, then you are classified as an agent of COVID-19”.

Mr Samuel Akolgo, the NCCE Upper East Regional Director, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, said the Commission has embarked on a four-week campaign in all 15 districts, mainly at community lorry stations, market squares, radio stations and information centres.

The NCCE is undertaking the campaign dubbed: NCCE Anti-COVID-19 Public Education Campaign with the Church of Pentecost, which has provided a mobile cinema van to sensitize the public.

He said the public education on COVID-19 must be relentless to ensure that “we all understand, so we need to educate people in the local language they understand best, and break down the COVID-19 jargon to the lowest level for people to appreciate”.

He said people need to understand why they must wash their hands with soap and under running water or use alcohol-based hand rub regularly as these methods help to kill the viruses that may be on your hands.

Mr Akolgo said during these periods there is the need for one to maintain at least one metre or three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth especially with unwashed hands. Hands that touch many surfaces can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick,” he said.

The NCCE Upper East Regional Director urged the public to ensure that the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene; “this means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

“Then dispose of the used tissue immediately. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19”.

“Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.

“Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent the spread of viruses and other infections,” he said.

Mr Akolgo said there is the need for all to keep abreast with information on the latest COVID-19 hotspots cities or local areas where it is spreading widely. “If possible, avoid traveling to COVID-19 hotspots – especially if you are an older person or have diabetes, heart or lung disease. You have a higher chance of catching COVID-19 in one of these areas”.