11 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has issued a strong warning to the public against siphoning fuel from petrol and LPG tankers involved in road accidents.

The caution comes amid rising reports of residents flocking to crash sites to collect fuel leaking from overturned or damaged tankers—a practice the Authority says poses serious danger to life and property.

Speaking at the National LPG Forum in Accra on Thursday, November 27, NPA Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo described the trend as extremely risky and a major public safety threat.

He emphasised that incidents involving fuel and LPG tankers are highly volatile, with the potential for explosions and severe injuries.

“The major accidents that have occurred within the downstream often tend to be associated with LPG. I want to use this platform to encourage as many of our countrymen and women that when an LPG or fuel tanker is down, please don’t go with your gallon or cylinder,” he said.

“Your life is more important than GHȼ200 or GHȼ250. If you have life, [you can get the GHȼ250], but you go and fetch petroleum products simply because there is an accident. Beyond it being a question of theft, why do you want to risk your life because at that point anything can happen,” he added.