The Anum-Asamankesehene, Barimah Essah Kwasi Mensah III, has appealed to groups and residents in the municipality not to stampede the President in the selection of a Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

He stated that the selection and appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) was the preserve of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through laid down structures and procedures.

Barimah Kwasi Mensah made the appeal to dissociate the traditional council from calls by some residents for the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Mr.Seth Oduro-Boadu, not to be retained.

Denial

He said the alleged acts of insubordination and disregard for traditional authorities were not a true reflection of the MCE’s working relationship

with the chiefs and people of Anum-Asamankese.

“We strongly believe that the MCE has been wrongly targeted in his quest to unite both traditional authorities at Asamankese through active

participation in the local governance process,” he stressed.

Assurance

Barimah Kwasi Mensah assured President Akufo-Addo of the unwavering support of whoever he appointed as the MCE.

“We are convinced that the President would appoint an MCE who shares in his vision and has a proven track record of competence to represent him to deliver on his national agenda,” he emphasised.